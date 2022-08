WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.

USPS will be aiming to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas at the event.

Ivy Tech is located at 2820 N. Meridian Street.

