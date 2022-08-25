IndyGo Blue Line bus rapid transit cost more than doubles, IndyGo reevaluating

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, during IndyGo’s August Board Meeting, the Board of Directors discussed the status of the agency’s upcoming Blue Line bus rapid transit (BRT) route.

IndyGo staff informed the board they need more time to evaluate the current design of the Blue Line due to increased pricing, inflation and change in stormwater requirements.

The original cost estimate for the project in 2019, pre-COVID, when the Blue Line was at 30% design, was $220 million.

The latest cost estimates for the project are more than $500 million.

The Blue Line is scheduled to provide rapid transit along Washington Street between Cumberland and the Indianapolis International Airport.

IndyGo staff attributes the significant price increase to inflation and a change in design standards and costs for drainage infrastructure.

