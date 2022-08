WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A new docuseries is in the works about NBA star Carmelo Anthony. “Seven” will be a four-part docuseries about Anthony’s career and life. The series will start with his childhood and follow him up until his career today. Anthony said he’s spent enough time letting other people speak for him and it’s time for his truth to come to light.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/carmelo-anthony-produce-documentary-life-203213426.html