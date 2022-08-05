Indy-based urban farmer goes high tech

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The east side of Indianapolis doesn’t exactly have a lot of land for developing acres of produce. DeMario Vitalis had to get creative farming three and a half acres inside shipping containers.

Vitalis said he wanted an opportunity to get into farming, an opportunity to establish a business system, and also to have a business that gives back to the community. He’s doing just that with an urban farm on East Tenth Street he calls New Age Provisions.

According to Vitalis, he didn’t have any experience with farming but knew he wanted to provide fresh produce to his community. So to get started, he turned to a unique solution…

hydroponic farming inside shipping containers.

“These containers are a turnkey solution,” Vitalis said. “It’s a freight farm shipping container we purchased from a company in Boston, Massachusetts.”

Inside the container is decked out with temperature and humidity sensors, as well as automated nutrient and light systems.

In a way, this allows Vitalis to control the weather.

He can grow lettuce, kale and other leafy greens whether we’re experiencing extreme heat and drought or the frigid temperatures of an Indiana winter.

