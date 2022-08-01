The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Patti LaBelle Clears The Air About Her Relationship with Aretha Franklin

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

What Would Kevin Hart Ask Tristan Thompson In An Interview

Kevin Hart was on Watch What Happens Live and was given a list of celebrities. He had to say what would be the first question he would ask each one. First up, Tristan Thompson, Start :28 you can’t throw rocks if you live in a glass house…end :30 (laughing) Kevin is referencing his own infidelity, so well played Kevin

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGukUJBYOmo&t=51s

Patti LaBelle Clears The Air About Her Relationship with Aretha Franklin

Patti LaBelle sat for two hours with the Drink Champs podcast. This interview had some tea so we are going to play clips throughout the week. First thing Patti wanted to do was dispel the rumor about her and Aretha Franklin. Remember when both women were at the White House for Kennedy Center Honors and a photo or video leaked looking like Aretha shaded Patti? Patti shares her side, Start 10:32 she loved me…end 10:47 always will be She added that she always understood when Aretha wasn’t feeling well or maybe just not in the mood and never took it personally. Tomorrow Patti spills some tea on Luther Vandross

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMFOBj2fhWw&t=2410s

Ne-Yo’s Wife Is Done W/ Him After She Caught Him Cheating Again

Ne-Yo’s wife took to Instagram to call him out for cheating on her again after they renewed their vows.Crystal wrote in part, “8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected..… If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.” Ne-Yo responded by liking the IG post. He then took to Twitter and posted, for the sake of our children, my family and I we will work through our challenges behind closed doors… I simple ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.72161/title.ne-yos-wife-airs-out-his-alleged-cheating-four-months-after-renewing-their-vows

Chris Rock Appears To Respond to Will Smith’s Apology

Chris took the stage in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre this weekend … his first appearance since Will’s apology. He said “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith — I went to work the next day, I got kids. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face!”

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/07/31/chris-rock-slapped-suge-smith-will-smith-apology-video/