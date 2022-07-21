50 Cent’s New Horror Film Caused Cameraman To Faint

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well it appears that 50 Cent’s new horror film is so gory that a cameraman fainted while filming a scene. The rapper posted on Instagram that the camera operator passed out and the camera “fell to the ground while filming” a scene for “Skill House.” 50 said the cameraman couldn’t handle how real the scene looked. The rapper added he’s “elevating horror to the next level.” There’s no word on when “Skill House” will be released.

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/film/news/50-cent-horror-movie-cameraman-fainted-gory-1235321210/