The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DL Hughley Pulls A Mariah Carey

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering, sex trafficking.

Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years following hisconviction in federal court on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering charges back in September. R.Kelly’s lawyers had asked for a lenient sentence around 10 years- because of the repeated sexual abuse he endured from his sister as a child. In newly unsealed court documents his lawyer stated the abuse led to his ‘hypersexual’ behavior. He was convicted in a Brooklyn court.

Source: https://pagesix.com/2022/06/29/r-kelly-sentenced-to-30-years-for-racketeering-sex-trafficking/

Sherri Shepherd Reveals She’s Been Celibate For Over 4 Years

Sherri Shepherd stopped by to visit her friends at The View. I’m guessing this is one of her last visits since she has her own show, Sherri, starting in the Fall. You know Sherri, one thing she is gonna do is over share!

Source: https://twitter.com/dejatheviewpod/status/1541815902437515275

Kim Fields Shares Thoughts On ‘Facts Of Life’ & ‘Living Single’ Reboots

Kim Fields who stars in the Netflix series The Upshaws, with our very own Mike Epps, was asked about rebooting either Living Single or The Facts of Life.

Source: https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1541780414418653189

DL Hughley Pulls A Mariah Carey

TMZ caught up with DL Hughley and asked him if he accepts Monique’s apology. D.L. pulled a Mariah Carey and said he doesn’t know who Monique is…LOL.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/06/29/dl-hughley-done-monique-public-argue-contract/