The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Wendy Williams on If She Is Done with Television?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Lamar Odom reveals which of his famous exes he would like to date again

Lamar Odom is on the BET+ reboot series of College Hill. He along with cast mate NeNe Leakes sat down for an interview. Lamar was asked which of his famous ex’s-Taraji P Henson or Khloe Kardashian would he get back with. Watch the interview below for his answer.

Source: https://pagesix.com/2022/06/28/lamar-odom-reveals-which-famous-ex-he-would-like-to-date-again/

Tisha Campbell on The Probability of a ‘Martin’ Reboot

Speaking of BET+, Tisha Campbell was asked whether there will ever be a Martin reboot. Listen to Tisha’s thoughts in the link below. The Martin reunion is airing now on BET+

Source: https://www.etonline.com/tisha-campbell-on-probability-of-a-martin-reboot-exclusive-186382

Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Believe In Abortion But Opposes Roe V. Wade Ruling

Sunny Hostin of The View had social media in a chokehold when she gave her stance on abortion.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ5CotpeiCU

Wendy Williams on If She Is Done with Television?

Wendy Williams was on TMZ when she was asked if she is currently in a semi retirement? During the interview, Wendy held her foot up to the camera to show what her foot looks like now that she has lymphedema and let’s just say it was not a pretty sight!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/06/28/wendy-williams-tmz-live-lymphedema-podcast/