Marion County Fair increasing security, cutting costs due to inflation

INDIANAPOLIS — At the Marion County Fairgrounds, the county fair queens are practicing for the pageant, the rides are being built and security plans are being put into place.

But fair officials say this year’s event will be a little different.

“We’ve got increased security, we’ve got increased off duty officers from local law enforcement helping us out too,” said Jeremiah Tevebaugh, executive director of the Marion County Fair Grounds. “We don’t want the experience for the families to change at all. ”

In 2020, a shooting in the parking lot outside of the fair caused fair board members to create security checkpoints before people enter the grounds. However, this caused a bit of a backup when it came to the ticket line,

Fair officials say they have a solution for this.

“They can just sell you a ticket off a pouch and then when you go to the end of the line they can it right in,” said Tevebaugh. “We also have QR codes that will be posted all over the parking lots and you can scan the QR code (and) buy your ticket right there. So when you walk up, you can just bypass everything, go through security (and) they scan your ticket and you are right in the park.”

That’s not the only thing the fair is preparing for. Inflation and gas prices have caused them to find ways to cut costs.

