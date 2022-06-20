Pharrell Williams Cancels Student Loans Of Five NAACP Youth Leaders

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper and music producer Pharrell Williams is making a few college students happy. Williams announced he was paying off the student loan debt of five NAACP youth leaders a panel held by the organization on the Black student debt crisis. Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s national director of youth and college, says the “powerful” gesture is an example of how many lives would also change if President Biden did the same on a national level. Biden has been debating a form of loan forgiveness recently, with sources saying an announcement will come in July or August.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/pharrell-pays-student-loan-debt-221857518.html