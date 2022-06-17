The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tisha Campbell On Working with Martin Again 

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tisha Campbell On Working with Martin Again

The Martin reunion is airing on BET+ on June 16th. In a recent interview Tisha Campbell who played Gina, was asked how her and Martin were able to work again after she filed a lawsuit against him around the time the show ended. We know you can turn on BET or TV One at anytime and find a Martin episode. But does Tisha watch it when it comes on? Watch it all unfold inside.

Blue Ivy Carter Is All Grown Up

Last night Jay-Z sat courtside at the Golden State/ Boston Celtics game with his daughter Blue Ivy and just like her momma-Blue stole the show! She had her hoop earrings on, her lip gloss was poppin and her curls were bouncing. And like most 10 year olds, when Dad went to hug her you could clearly see she was annoyed that he was crushing her curls.

‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Miss Robbie Continues To Support Son, Amid Hit Man Hire To Kill His Nephew

Welcome to Sweetie Pies, Miss Robbie is gonna ‘stick beside him’ and support her son, Tim Norman. He was arrested and charged for the murder-for-hire killing of his nephew back in 2020. In a recent interview Miss Robbie said, I’ve had tough times and I’m still having them but God is good. She states, “My son is in trouble right now but I’m his mother and I don’t know no more about it than you cause I hear it when you do. I’m there for him to support. That’s my son and I can’t abandon him now.” The trial is set for September 2022.

BET Awards To Honor Diddy With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Diddy will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards. In a statement BET said, ”Diddy has exemplified Black excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend.” The show is hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Taraji and Diddy both attended Howard University. The award show will be held on Sunday June 26 on BET.

