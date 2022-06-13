Jennifer Hudson Is A Winner At The 2022 Tony Awards

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats are in order for Jennifer Hudson!

The Tony Awards are back and Jennifer Hudson now has the status of EGOT, which refers to people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. This makes her the 17th person to join the EGOT club. Hudson took home a Tony for producing the musical “A Strange Loop.” The Tony awards were back at Radio City Music Hall Sunday night for the first time since June 2019. All plays and Broadway musicals that opened between February 2020 and May 2022 were honored at the ceremony.

More on her accomplishment here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/13/entertainment/jennifer-hudson-tonys-egot/index.html