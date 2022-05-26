Pastor join leaders to discuss gun violence solutions locally after the mass shooting in Texas

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — What was supposed to be a discussion Wednesday night with community leaders about gun violence in Indianapolis found a new meaning in response to the horrific mass shooting on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s sucking you into a rabbit hole of dark topics. They only get worse. You can’t find any good out of it,” said Zion Robinson, a 15-year-old attending forum.

Robinson explains how some of his peers are dealing with violence, in their community and across the country.

“I feel fine, but the problem is my friends. A lot of my friends are slowly becoming suicidal, or they were, and they’re like slowly going back into it,” Robinson said. “The more you see things like shootings that keep happening.”

“What would cause somebody to go into a school and shoot 18 defenseless children, that’s not mental that’s demonic,” Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. of New Direction Church said.

Sullivan is an avid leader in the community, looking for ways to bring change and stop the violence.

Read more from WRTV here