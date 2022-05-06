An early look into the new IMPD northwest district headquarters

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officials believe their new headquarters will enhance police service to the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Inside IMPD Northwest District’s new headquarters it looks much different than their old one.

The new building located at 4005 Office Plaza Blvd. will function not only as the headquarters for IMPD but also as a place for community members to meet.

Office spaces, a community room, holding area, storage areas and an interview room are just a few things the space has to offer.

IMPD Northwest Commander Lorenzo Lewis said the new space is much more professional and will help keep officers motivated.

“We’re right there and we’re accessible to the wonderful people that live in those communities,” Lewis said.