Illegal, unwelcomed community trash dump growing in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Sansing and Mike Lethig own businesses near East 30th Street and Massachusetts Avenue where the old Bottoms Up bar has become a hotspot to dump trash.

“When I drive past there, it seems like the pile is getting bigger and bigger,” Sansing said. “Once they find out they can dump stuff over there and get away with it, they continue to do it.”

Lethig added, “It just started getting worse and worse. You can see all the garbage here. They’re just using it as a dump.”

Lethig tells WRTV he called the Mayor’s Action Center several times. He even had his employees call because over the course of three months, he saw the problem get worse.

“One day there’s a dishwasher here. The next day, there’s a camper. People come through, dump what they want and take what they want,” Lethig said. “I’m afraid with how things are going, a body is going to be found in all of this mess.”

Lethig is also worried about the health hazard all of the garbage could create. People have started dumping food. He knows it’s only a matter of time before rodents, like rats, start calling this place home. He’s hoping the city steps in to solve this issue.

