The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Is A Destiny’s Child Reunion in the Works?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Saturday Night Was The White House Correspondents Dinner

The annual DC political event called the White House Correspondents Dinner also known as Nerd Ball was held Saturday night. The event was hosted by Trevor Noah. The dinner is attended by journalists and also funds scholarships for gifted students in college journalism programs. President Joe Biden was in attendance and while he was the butt of most jokes he also dished some out. He addressed the many people who took issue with such a large gathering while we are still dealing with Covid. Nobody was safe from Trevor Noah and his jokes not even First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Click the link below to watch.

Could We Be Getting A Destiny’s Child Reunion?

Kelly Rowland was asked if the original Destiny’s Child could ever reunite-not just Kelly, Michelle and Beyonce. The real question is…how long will we have to wait.

Ashley Darby of Real Housewives of Potomac On Her Separation

In a recent interview, Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac gave an update since it was announced she is divorcing her husband of 8 years Michael Darby.. Ashley said to stay tuned because the divorce will play out on the TV show and the reason the couple is splitting is not a reason you think.