Indiana AG Todd Rokita files lawsuit against Black Lives Matter global chapter

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit this week against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

Rokita’s office announced the lawsuit on Thursday which is part of his ongoing investigation into the organization’s use of donations.

The investigation opened in February from Rokita’s office. In a press release, the office states the legal action, known as a petition to enforce a civil investigation demand, seeks compliance with an investigative demand previously served to BLM.

Rokita’s office said a 2020 report from the BLM organization stated it raised more than $90 million during the year, while it distributed approximately $21.7 million to 30 local organizations and affiliated chapters. This includes a chapter of BLM in South Bend.

The office notes, despite the report from BLM, an IRS filing from the organization from 2020 shows the organization had $0 in revenue, expenses and assets from the time period.

“Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical,” Rokita said in a release. “There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes—including this lawsuit—to get to the bottom of it.”

Read more from WRTV here