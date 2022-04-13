The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian Just Wants Kanye To Be Happy

Entertainment Buzz
Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kim Kardashian Just Wants Kanye To Be Happy

Kim Kardashian was a guest on a podcast when she was asked if she feels weird that Kanye dates women that resemble her. Kim stated, “I just want him to be happy.” Listen to the interview below. 

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/12/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-chaney-jones-happy-girlfriend-pete-kiss/

Tracee Ellis Ross On Three Things Diana Ross Did To Her Embarrass Her

Related Stories

Tracee Ellis Ross was on Ellen so you know what that means—time to play a game! Tracee makes Ellen cringe. Watch below. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLgyVd0SwSk&list=RDCMUCp0hYYBW6IMayGgR-WeoCvQ&start_radio=1

What comedian gave Janelle James, the woman who plays the Principal on Abbott Elementary Her Start?

Janelle James plays principal Ava Coleman on the ABC series Abbott Elementary. She told Jimmy Kimmell which big comedian jump started her comedy career.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdAl7FP28gQ

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck’s ‘Romantic’ Proposal 

Jennifer Lopez shared with fans in her “On the JLo” newsletter how Ben Affleck proposed to her. She said, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.” Cuz one thing about Jennifer Lopez—she goin keep a man and be engaged!

Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-proposed-while-i-was-in-the-bathtub/

