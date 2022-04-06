Golf
HomeGolf

“He’s Baaaack!!” Tiger Woods To Play The Masters

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tiger Woods

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Just over one year from nearly losing a leg in a car crash, Tiger Woods is planning to play The Masters. Woods said during a news conference on Tuesday that he plans to play the tournament. Well, his final decision came after playing nine more holes on Wednesday and he’s in. Woods played a practice round at Augusta National last week with his son, Charlie, and Justin Thomas. The 15-time major champion, and five-time Masters champ, will tee off in the first round alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at 10:34 am Thursday.

Next question is, will he make the cut going into the weekend?

More on the story here:

https://sports.yahoo.com/tiger-woods-is-playing-the-masters-to-win-170749734.html

 

2022 Masters , tiger woods

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

 1 day ago
04.05.22

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To ‘The Slap’ As “Painful And Inexcusable”

 5 days ago
04.01.22

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 1 week ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 1 week ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 1 week ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 1 week ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 1 week ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 1 week ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 1 week ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 1 week ago
03.29.22
Photos
Close