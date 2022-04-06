“He’s Baaaack!!” Tiger Woods To Play The Masters

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Just over one year from nearly losing a leg in a car crash, Tiger Woods is planning to play The Masters. Woods said during a news conference on Tuesday that he plans to play the tournament. Well, his final decision came after playing nine more holes on Wednesday and he’s in. Woods played a practice round at Augusta National last week with his son, Charlie, and Justin Thomas. The 15-time major champion, and five-time Masters champ, will tee off in the first round alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at 10:34 am Thursday.

Next question is, will he make the cut going into the weekend?

