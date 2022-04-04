IU basketball player Xavier Johnson arrested after fleeing deputy in car

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University basketball player Xavier Johnson and one other person were arrested in connection with a reckless driving incident early Sunday, police say.

Johnson was seen speeding and fled an attempted traffic stop with a teammate and another person in the vehicle with him, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Around 3:22 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy clocked a Dodge Charger going about 90mph on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle continued fleeing and went into an apartment complex north of Walnut Street, Swain said.

The car then ran a stop sign.

The deputy later saw Johnson get out of the driver’s seat and move to the back seat as another passenger climbed into the driver’s seat, pretending to be the driver. A third occupant did not move from his seat. All three were taken out of the car with assistance from Bloomington police.

During the investigation, it was confirmed Johnson was driving down Walnut going 90 mph, Swain said.

