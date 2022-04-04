Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition hopes to expand programming to other parts of city

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The fight against violent crime is something the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition has been advocating for over 20 years.

Now, the city of Indianapolis is getting on board with the group’s methods.

The city recently announced it will be investing $45 million in grassroots organizations over the next three years. The coalition is one group that says it plans to apply for those funds.

“We are now in six areas in the city,” said Rev. Charles Harrison, the board president of the Ten Point Coalition. “We are supporting two other neighborhoods, so we are now really in eight areas — and there are a lot of other neighborhoods that have asked us for help.”

Related Stories

The Ten Point Coalition was established in 1999. Volunteers with the coalition patrol neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m while engaging with at-risk youth. The group also creates activities for them to participate in.

“We open the gym, and we have basketball,” said Anthony Neal, boot patrol for the Ten Point Coalition. “What made us start that is because the age group that we are dealing with, they had nothing to do. So, the pastor opened the gym and we’ve been doing this since 2003.”

Data from 2016 provided by the coalition shows this approach is getting results.

Here’s what the data says:

  • Highland Vicinity has gone 365 days without a youth or adult criminal homicide five times over six years.
  • Butler Tarkington has gone 365 days without a youth or adult criminal homicide four times over six years.
  • Crown Hill has gone 365 days three times over six years without a youth criminal homicide, and two times over six years without an adult criminal homicide.
  • 38th to 42nd Street between Post and Mitthoefer roads went 365 days without a youth or adult criminal homicide once over two years.
  • 38th to 42nd Street between Mitthoefer and German Church roads went 365 days without a youth or adult criminal homicide once over two years.
  • Carriage House East Apartments south of 42nd Street has gone 365 days two times over 26 months without a youth or adult criminal homicide.

Read more from WRTV here

crime prevention , Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition , INDY News , Rev Charles Harrison , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To ‘The Slap’ As “Painful And Inexcusable”

 3 days ago
04.01.22

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 6 days ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 6 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 7 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 7 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 7 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 7 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 1 week ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 1 week ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 1 week ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close