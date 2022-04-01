Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DL Hughley Apologizes to Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy Prepping To Play George Clinton

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DL Hughley Apologizes to Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy Prepping To Play George Clinton

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Will Parker On Good Morning America

It literally feels like Day 151 of Oscar-Gate or ‘The Slap’—whichever one you prefer. Will Packer, film director and producer of the Oscars, was on Good Morning America and said Will Smith has called him. Source: https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1509852066147098629

Eddie Murphy Prepping To Play George Clinton

Eddie Murphy will play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. Currently George and Eddie’s teams are finalizing the rights. Once all parties are able to move forward the script will be done. The biopic will focus on Clinton’s youth in North Carolina all the way to his legendary musical journey.  

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/03/eddie-murphy-playing-george-clinton-parliament-funkadelic-godfather-of-funk-1234991977/

Erica Campbell Had a Bad Experience with Lipo

Erica Campbell was on The Tamron Hall Show where she shared a bad experience she had with liposuction many years ago. Have you seen Erica lately? She looks great! She worked out during the pandemic and shared the videos online.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T4zljhBq_U

DL Hughley Apologizes to Chris Rock

Our afternoon man, DL Hughley has issued an apology to Chris Rock for not taking more time and giving more discussion to how he must feel after the Oscars. You can catch DL Hughley today at 3pm right here on 106.7 WTLC.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbxbYylFb9n/

