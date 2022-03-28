Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock during Oscars, Did Kym Whitley Ghost Earthquake?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Taye Diggs Speaks About the Pain of Being Labeled a ‘White Boy’ Throughout His Life

Taye Diggs was on last nights episode of Uncensored on TV One. One of the things he talks about is being labeled a white boy and the assumption that he only dated white women. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZJP2iE9mPg

Will Smith Wins His First Oscar 

While we were all anxiously watching and waiting to see Will Smith win his first Oscar award, we got something else we didn’t bargain for. Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like G.I. Jane-the 1997 movie starring Demi Moore. Jada has shared publicly her hair has fallen out due to alopecia. Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock. He went back to his seat and yelled out TWICE-keep my wife’s name out ya f—- mouth. Later on Will win’s the Oscar and goes up to give his speech. The Philly definitely came out of Will last night.

Source: https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1508292151389548544

Did Kym Whitley Ghost Earthquake?

Comedian Earthquake was a guest on the CBS talk show, The Talk. Sitting in as a guest host was comedian Kym Whitley. It appears Kym Whitley has a bad memory when it comes to remembering their time together.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbia3R6jFE7/

Kim Kardashian Clarifies Her Work Harder Comment

By now we have all heard Kim Kardashian’s advice to women about working harder. In a new interview with Good Morning America she said the comment needs context. She said what he didn’t hear was the interviewer say she is ‘famous for being famous’ and that changed her mood. 

Source: https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1508411171388497932

