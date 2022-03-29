Indy
HomeIndy

Four juveniles caused ‘significant damage’ inside Indiana Statehouse

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles were able to get into the Indiana Statehouse and caused “significant damage” when they vandalized several offices, House chambers and other parts of the building on Sunday, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz said four kids entered the Indiana Statehouse around 4 p.m. Sunday through the west door. Three females and a male, ages 13 and 14, ran from Capitol Police officers before they were caught near the canal.

Related Stories

Capitol Police officers walked through the statehouse with a representative from the Indiana Department of Administration. Galaviz said officers found an office vandalized, a bench thrown off a balcony and the House chambers were accessed and vandalized.

“There was an office that was accessed, [there was] graffiti type drawing and writing, just a complete disheveling,” Galaviz said.

While the exact amount of damage hasn’t been determined, Galaviz said the juveniles did “significant damage.”

The juveniles were released to their parents, Galaviz said.

Capitol police and several state agencies are reviewing the incident to determine how exactly the juveniles were able to enter the statehouse and what happened.

Read more from WRTV here

crime , indiana state house vandalized , INDY News , juvenile vandalizd indiana state house video , Vandalism , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 15 hours ago
03.28.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 21 hours ago
03.28.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 23 hours ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 1 day ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress

 1 day ago
03.28.22

Pete Rock Featured In TV One’s ‘Unsung’: “I Want My Story Told”

 2 days ago
03.28.22

‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey Songz Allegedly Abusing Women

 2 days ago
03.28.22

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 6 days ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 6 days ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 6 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close