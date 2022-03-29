Four juveniles caused ‘significant damage’ inside Indiana Statehouse

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles were able to get into the Indiana Statehouse and caused “significant damage” when they vandalized several offices, House chambers and other parts of the building on Sunday, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz said four kids entered the Indiana Statehouse around 4 p.m. Sunday through the west door. Three females and a male, ages 13 and 14, ran from Capitol Police officers before they were caught near the canal.

Capitol Police officers walked through the statehouse with a representative from the Indiana Department of Administration. Galaviz said officers found an office vandalized, a bench thrown off a balcony and the House chambers were accessed and vandalized.

“There was an office that was accessed, [there was] graffiti type drawing and writing, just a complete disheveling,” Galaviz said.

While the exact amount of damage hasn’t been determined, Galaviz said the juveniles did “significant damage.”

The juveniles were released to their parents, Galaviz said.

Capitol police and several state agencies are reviewing the incident to determine how exactly the juveniles were able to enter the statehouse and what happened.

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: