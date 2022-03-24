Mike Tirico Replaces Al Michaels On Sunday Night Football

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Tirico is headed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The veteran broadcaster will take over for Al Michaels, who is expected to join Amazon for Thursday Night Football. Tirico will join forces with Cris Collinsworth, as the shuffle of broadcasters in the NFL continues. ESPN recently hired long-time Fox broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away to cover Monday Night Football for the network.

