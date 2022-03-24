Sports
HomeSports

Mike Tirico Replaces Al Michaels On Sunday Night Football

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017

Source: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group / Getty

Mike Tirico is headed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The veteran broadcaster will take over for Al Michaels, who is expected to join Amazon for Thursday Night Football. Tirico will join forces with Cris Collinsworth, as the shuffle of broadcasters in the NFL continues. ESPN recently hired long-time Fox broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away to cover Monday Night Football for the network.

More on the story here:

https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/mike-tirico-sunday-night-football-nbc-joins-1235211953/

Mike Tirico , sunday night football

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 4 hours ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 8 hours ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 12 hours ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 13 hours ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 16 hours ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 1 day ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 1 day ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close