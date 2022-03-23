Sen. Mike Braun backtracks after interracial marriage comments

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANA — In a conversation with reporters Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun said he would be okay with leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states, then later walked back those comments.

Dan Carden with the Times of Northwest Indiana asked if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs Wade, would Braun consider that action judicial activism?

Braun responded by saying Roe v Wade should have never been federalized and if it is struck down, that would bring things back to a neutral point. He says the decision at the time was judicial action.

“Like most of these issues, where one side of the aisle wants to homogenize it, federally, it’s not the right way to do it. This should be something where the expression of individual states are able to weigh in on these issues through their own legislation, through their own court systems,” Braun said.

Carden then followed up and said “and that same basis for something like Loving vs Virginia, the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage?”

Braun’s full response is below:

“When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways. When you want that diversity to shine within our federal system, there are gonna be rules and proceedings. They’re going to be out of sync with maybe what other states would do. It’s the beauty of the system, and that’s where the differences among points of view in our 50 states ought to express themselves. I’m not saying that rule would apply in general depending on the topic, but it should mostly be in general because it’s hard to have it on issues that you just are interested in when you deny it for others with a different point of view.”

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: