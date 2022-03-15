Beauty
Drew Sidora Shows Off Her Natural Glow

Drew Sidora took to social media this week to show fans her natural glow, going wig free in a gorgeous selfie.

Drew Sidora is glowing… literally! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Twitter this week to show off her natural glow and it’s safe to say that she’s flawless!

In a gorgeous selfie, the actress posed wig free for her 62.1 thousand followers. She looked stunning as she rocked a grey screen printed t-shirt, necklace, and stud earrings. She let her natural, curly locs hang loose in a slicked-back style and showed off her flawless, glowing skin, letting the sun serve as a natural filter.

Makeup & Wig Free Monday Until tomorrow,” she commented on the selfie. Check it out below. 

When Drew isn’t busy being flawless, she’s gearing up for her return to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, set to premiere its Season 14 soon. Sidora will rejoin castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton along with returning castmember Shereé Whitfield and newcomer, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who is set to join the Atlanta ladies for the first time in this upcoming season.

When asked about the upcoming season, castmate Kandi Burrus confirmed to Andy Cohen that the new season is “fire.” She continued, “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”

We can’t wait to see Drew and the rest of the Housewives in the new season!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
