The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Lineup Released for Essence Festival

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Cynthia Bailey Says Friendship with Kenya Moore Is Not the Same

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey said the she and Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran Kenya Moore aren’t as close as they once were. She revealed that things became rocky after the two ladies filmed “Ultimate Girls Trip“–a Bravo spin off of the Real Housewives franchise.  

Robyn and Gizelle From Real Housewives of Potomac Call Out An NBA Player’s Appearance

Let’s head up 95 North from the Atlanta housewives to the Potomac housewives. Robyn and Gizelle have a podcast called Reasonably Shade and shady they were! Here is what they had to say about Philadelphia 76’er James Harden’s beard. 

Jermaine Dupri Fumbled The Bag Three Times

Jermaine Dupri has fumbled the bag three times. First, with Janet Jackson and his second and third time was revealed at a dinner where Usher and Bruno Mars were all having dinner with him. Yes, Jermaine Dupri could have signed BOTH Usher and Bruno Mars and didn’t. But safe to say, he’s done pretty good for himself.

Lineup Released for Essence Festival

The artists set to perform at the 2022 Essence Festival have been announced.. Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart will be the headliners for the four-night festival.  Also scheduled to perform are The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots and Friends, Chloe x Halle, and many more. The 27th Essence Festival of Culture will take place June 30 through July 3 at Caesar’s Superdome.  For the first time in two-years the Essence Fest will This will be the first in-person festival in two years. 

