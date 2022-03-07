Microtransit pilot program launching in Indianapolis’ Far Eastside

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A new on-demand door-to-door public transit option launches next week in the Far Eastside neighborhood.

Driven 2 Success is a door-to-door transportation option that will bring people to essential services, including employment, health care, child care, education and others.

East Side resident and IndyGo rider Meron Gebreyohanes said he’s excited for the service to start.

“It’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing for people who need help,” he said. “It’ll put a big impact on people.”

The project was conceived by Indianapolis City-County Councillor La Keisha Jackson, who is also the executive director of Pathway Resource Center on the Far East Side. She said resources can be few and far between in the neighborhood but getting there can be another barrier for residents.

“One of the common threads on the Far Eastside was lack of food access, systemic poverty. What could I do to help remove that barrier? And transportation was always at the heart,” Jackson said.

Driven 2 Success will provide door-to-door transit service to people in the zip codes 46219, 46226, 46229 and 46235. It’s ADA accessible, family-friendly, and only $2 per ride. Veterans ride free for the first year.

Jackson said it opens public transit to people who can’t use other transit or rideshares.

“You have multiple grocery bags and you have a baby. Kinda hard to take the bus,” says Jackson.

The program also has a family counselor that can help riders connect to services in their communities. With every ride booked, riders can choose to have a counselor reach out to them.

“I don’t know about you, but I would say that’s life-changing. The independence of it all,” said Jackson.

There will be an Open House Saturday morning for residents to learn about Driven 2 Success, and the services it can access.

