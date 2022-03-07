Indy
HomeIndy

IMPD officer, motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one of its officers in a marked patrol car was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening.

Public Information Officer William Young says the officer was driving in emergency status to a “high priority call” when they were involved in a serious bodily injury crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Henry Street and Madison Avenue around 5 p.m.

Young says the officer and the motorcycle’s driver were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Downtown Indianapolis , IMPD , INDY News , POLICE ACCIDENT , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

EXCLUSIVE: Soul for Real Talks Their ‘Unsung’ On TV One

 23 hours ago
03.07.22

Morris Day Says Prince’s Estate Blocked Him From Using The Time Band Name

 2 days ago
03.05.22

‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

 2 days ago
03.05.22

Shooter In Jacqueline Avant Murder Pleads Guilty

 2 days ago
03.05.22

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

 2 days ago
03.05.22

Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson Announced As Essence Fest 2022 Headliners

 3 days ago
03.05.22

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

 3 days ago
03.05.22

The Internet Is Swooning Over Saweetie’s Haute Mama

 3 days ago
03.05.22
Photos
Close