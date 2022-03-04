Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has become a polarizing figure in politics, from her proudly androgynous physical appearance to showing on many occasions that she’s equipped to do a job that’s historically been given to white men.

The subject of her gender politics came to a head again recently after Lightfoot was hit with a defamation lawsuit that claims she got a little “fresh at the mouth” during a dispute with an attorney, going to the lengths of making the bold assertion that she has, in her own words, “the biggest dick in Chicago.”

Now, before you go “WTF” — well, that’s actually a valid reaction! — let us put the situation into a bit more perspective. According to Chicago’s WGN 9, the issue began over a meeting to discuss a removed statue of Christopher Columbus, which Lightfoot blocked for display in a Columbus Day Parade by an Italian-American group. Conflict in the conversation soon turned into insults, with former Chicago Park District counsel general George Smyrniotis stating in his lawsuit filed on Wednesday that Lightfoot not only questioned his ability to do his job but also called him and other lawyers in the room “dicks.” That’s where things got explicit.

Take a look below for a breakdown of the full situation, via WGN 9:

“Smyrniotis claims she berated the lawyers who struck the deal, asking them which law school they attended or if they even went to law school. The suit claims the insults defamed Smyrniotis by insinuating that he lacked the abilities to perform his duties.

The lawsuit also claims the mayor used obscene language and called the lawyers ‘d—-.’ The mayor allegedly made the following statement:

‘You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians, what you are doing, you are out there measuring your d—- with the Italians seeing whose got the biggest d—, you are out there stroking your d—- over the Columbus statue, I am trying to keep Chicago Police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot.’

The lawsuit claims she then went on to say, ‘My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d— in Chicago.’”

It’s shocking to think of this being the kind of language thrown around during a political conversation, and hopefully Lightfoot can clear this up in the near future. As of now, the Chicago legal department has only issued a one-sentence statement in reference to the lawsuit, which reads, “The City has not yet been served with a complaint and will have no further comment as the matter is now in litigation.”

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com