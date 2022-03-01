Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Did DaBrat Get Lisa-Raye To Wear A Color Other Than White At Her Wedding

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Diddy’s Son Quincy Claims Jet Blue Pilot “Dragged Me & Grabbed Me” + Reveals Alleged Photo & Name Of Pilot

Diddy’s son Quincy alleges a Jet Blue pilot put his hands on him over a dispute about a piece of luggage. Quincy took to his social media to share the story and to post the name of the pilot. Am I the only one that finds it odd Quincy was on JetBlue?

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/02/28/diddys-son-quincy-claims-jet-blue-pilot-dragged-me-grabbed-me-reveals-alleged-photo-name-of-pilot/

How Did DaBrat Get Lisa-Raye To Wear A Color Other Than White At Her Wedding

Lisa-Raye McCoy is known for only wearing the color white. So how did DaBrat get her sister to wear a plum bridesmaid dress at her wedding?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAG77Y7E3IU

Who Mentors Tyler Perry?

Tyler Perry has mentored many people throughout his career but who does he reach out to when he needs guidance?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmGTYZEpX5I

