The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Did DaBrat Get Lisa-Raye To Wear A Color Other Than White At Her Wedding

Diddy’s Son Quincy Claims Jet Blue Pilot “Dragged Me & Grabbed Me” + Reveals Alleged Photo & Name Of Pilot

Diddy’s son Quincy alleges a Jet Blue pilot put his hands on him over a dispute about a piece of luggage. Quincy took to his social media to share the story and to post the name of the pilot. Am I the only one that finds it odd Quincy was on JetBlue?

How Did DaBrat Get Lisa-Raye To Wear A Color Other Than White At Her Wedding

Lisa-Raye McCoy is known for only wearing the color white. So how did DaBrat get her sister to wear a plum bridesmaid dress at her wedding?

Who Mentors Tyler Perry?

Tyler Perry has mentored many people throughout his career but who does he reach out to when he needs guidance?

