Loretta Lynch To Defend NFL In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

The nation’s first Black female attorney general will defend the NFL against a racial discrimination lawsuit. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will be on the defense team. Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores interviewed to fill the New York Giants’ head coach vacancy, but says he learned the team had already decided to hire a white coach before interviewing him. He claims he went through a phony interview with the Giants because the team already decided on another coach. The Giants denied discrimination allegations, saying the team is confident in the hiring process. The NFL also denied the allegations saying it will fight the claims. The Dolphins and the Denver Broncos are also being sued.

More on this story here:

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33305797/nfl-hires-firm-former-us-attorney-general-loretta-lynch-help-handle-brian-flores-lawsuit

