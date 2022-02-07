Dometi Pongo Talks Stars Exploring African Ancestry, Black Culture & Experience In “Love & Hip-Hop: Lineage To Legacy” [Watch]

When you think of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, some of the things that would come to mind are controversy, arguing, fighting sex, and of course music. The newest addition to the franchise is not only much different than its predecessors, it aims to inform and enlighten is about the rich history of Africa along connecting some of its most notable cast members to the motherland.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, is a special two-part event celebrating Black history and African ancestry. The show premieres today (February 7th) on VH1 and it features Love & Hip-Hop cast members Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee. This group of cast members takes DNA tests through Ancestry Identity expert and founder of AfricanAncestry.com Dr. Gina Paige who not only identify the country of their lineage but the Tribe from which their bloodline comes.

Then Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator design tattoos inspired by their ancestral history, forever bonding them to their legacy.

The show’s host, Dometi Pongo speaks to J.R. “Bang” Davis, Managing Editor of BlackAmericaWeb.com about the newest version of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise. How did the show come back and the impact that it had on the cast?

We also learn about how certain characteristics connect the cast to not only their homeland but to others as well.

