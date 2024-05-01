Delphi Defense Team Not Held in Contempt, Hearings Set

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The judge in the Delphi murders case says the defense was sloppy, negligent, and incompetent, but they will not be held in contempt for last year’s evidence leak.

In one of several decisions handed down Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi violated the protection order when crime scene evidence leaked from Baldwin’s office in 2023. Judge Gull also ruled that since Baldwin and Rozzi spoke publicly about the case before a gag order was issued in 2022, she will decline the State’s request to hold the attorneys in contempt.

The misconduct claim will be passed on to the Office of Judicial and Attorney Regulation.

As for the rest of Wednesday’s decisions, the judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, May 7th. That hearing will consist of two things: the defense’s request for a pre-trial hearing and the State’s request for “limine.”

Suspect Richard Allen’s lawyers want a pre-trial conference because they believe Allen’s constitutional rights are being violated. They argue two-and-a-half weeks for a trial is not enough to properly argue either side’s case, and they say Allen is entitled to a balanced trial.

Prosecutor McLeland’s “limine” motion is basically an attempt to prevent the defense from using things like Odinism, alternative suspects, officer Todd Click’s testimony, and much more in the actual trial.

Jury selection begins Monday, May 13th, with opening statements on Friday, May 17th. The trial is supposed to last to May 31st.

