The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nick Cannon Apologizes, Janet Jackson new music?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun At Hoda From The Today Show

Jennifer Lopez was on the Today Show when she was asked about her relationship with Ben Affleck. She politely answered the questions but it was clear that this time around her and Ben will be keeping their relationship private. Hoda held up the People magazine with Jennifer on the cover while hiding the corner of the magazine because the corner story was about Hoda’s recent break up. Hoda has a guest appearance in Jennifer’s new movie, Marry Me that comes out on February 11.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USK8_yX83OI

Nick Cannon Apologizes

No one has been busier in The Fix than Nick Cannon. Earlier this week Nick  shared he is having his 8th child. During that announcement he claimed that he didn’t know how much time he had with his late son, Zen. Alyssa Scott politely took to Instagram to say ‘aht aht aht not so fast’ Now Nick is apologizing. Watch his apology below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL8s7rbhkiM

Is Janet Jackson Putting Out New Music?

Janet Jackson was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He asked her about the song Love I Love that played at the end of  her documentary. He wanted to know if the song would ever be released. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaRXBPFd4GY

Halle Berry Blames Ellen For Not Introducing Her To Van Hunt Sooner

Halle Berry was on Ellen DeGeneres when they discussed that Halle’s now-boyfriend Van Hunt was on Ellen’s first season and so was Halle. It is good to see Halle loving life and living to the fullest!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNFIxqanV20

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A Shot: US Army To Boot Soldiers Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting Sues After He’s Raped & Murdered In Prison

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

 7 hours ago
07.17.43
Young Buck of G-Unit Visits MTV's 'TRL' - August 23, 2004

Shorty Wanna Ride: Young Buck Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Ex-Girlfriend’s Car

 7 hours ago
03.03.43

Accused Abuser Marilyn Manson Reportedly Working Closely With Kanye West On ‘Donda 2’

 2 days ago
01.20.42

Two Officers Shot And Killed At Bridgewater College Campus

 2 days ago
01.21.42

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Shug Avery In New Film Adaption Of ‘The Color Purple’

 2 days ago
02.10.42

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator And Actress Quinta Brunson Serves Lewks During Her Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

 2 days ago
02.11.42
12 items

Brian Flores Slaps NFL With Lawsuit On First Day of Black History Month Claiming Blatant Racism, Twitter Salutes Him

 2 days ago
01.24.42

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to Disclose Relationship With Employee

 2 days ago
01.01.70
