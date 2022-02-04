The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nick Cannon Apologizes, Janet Jackson new music?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun At Hoda From The Today Show

Jennifer Lopez was on the Today Show when she was asked about her relationship with Ben Affleck. She politely answered the questions but it was clear that this time around her and Ben will be keeping their relationship private. Hoda held up the People magazine with Jennifer on the cover while hiding the corner of the magazine because the corner story was about Hoda’s recent break up. Hoda has a guest appearance in Jennifer’s new movie, Marry Me that comes out on February 11.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USK8_yX83OI

Nick Cannon Apologizes

No one has been busier in The Fix than Nick Cannon. Earlier this week Nick shared he is having his 8th child. During that announcement he claimed that he didn’t know how much time he had with his late son, Zen. Alyssa Scott politely took to Instagram to say ‘aht aht aht not so fast’ Now Nick is apologizing. Watch his apology below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL8s7rbhkiM

Is Janet Jackson Putting Out New Music?

Janet Jackson was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He asked her about the song Love I Love that played at the end of her documentary. He wanted to know if the song would ever be released.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaRXBPFd4GY

Halle Berry Blames Ellen For Not Introducing Her To Van Hunt Sooner

Halle Berry was on Ellen DeGeneres when they discussed that Halle’s now-boyfriend Van Hunt was on Ellen’s first season and so was Halle. It is good to see Halle loving life and living to the fullest!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNFIxqanV20

Also On 106.7 WTLC: