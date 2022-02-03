The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Issa Rae Teams Up with Airbnb for Valentine’s Day Experience

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae Teams Up With Airbnb, Offers LA Home For $56/Day Over Valentine’s Day Weekend

Issa Rae is teaming up with Airbnb for a special Valentine’s day Experience for a lucky fan. For 56 dollars a night a fan will stay the weekend in her South LA. Not only will fans experience her home they will enjoy a weekend curated by the actress and meet with her virtually. In the airbnb listing, Issa Rae says, “I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make black LA so special firsthand.”

https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/02/02/issa-rae-teams-up-with-airbnb-offers-la-home-for-56-day-over-valentines-day-weekend/

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Launches Kid’s Clothing Line

Kaavia James Wade is bringing kid-entrepreneur to a new level. Last year along with her famous parents they collaborated on the children’s book, Shady Baby,’ which became a New York Times Best Selling children’s book. Now Kaavia is teaming up with children’s brand, Janie and Jack, to launch her own kids’ fashion line. Her parents Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will also assist and guide their little one through the process. How does a three year old become so interested in fashion? Gabrielle said, “I guess because of the pandemic, being a pandemic baby, the bulk of her life has been spent [with] us doing press and fittings and everything in our house, so she’s been around it all and has been super, super into it. She’ll be feeling the materials and she’ll want to understand how everything is working.”

https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/02/02/gabrielle-union-dwyane-wades-daughter-launches-kids-clothing-line/

Michael K. Williams – Four Arrested In Connection To Actors Overdose

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is making head way into those responsibility for the death of actor Michael K. Williams. Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose.. According to reports, one of the four men Irvin Cartagena, is charged with selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly killed Williams. As previously reported, Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Sept. 6, 2021 by a family member after not hearing from him for a couple of days.

https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/02/02/michael-k-williams-four-arrested-in-connection-to-actors-overdose/

