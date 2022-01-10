Disney Hiring TikTok Creators

Social Media
Those who love all things Disney and TikTok are in luck. Disney has announced their plans to add on two social media content coordinators to “expand” Disney’s theme park’s social media presence– particularly on TikTok. The two new hires would work at Disney’s parks in Orlando and Anaheim, California. The ideal candidate is keen on digital marketing video editing, and platform trends, as well as a love for “the Disney Brand” and “a passion for being” at Disney parks.

More on this story here:

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/09/disney-is-hiring-social-media-experts-to-grow-their-tiktok.html

disney , TikTok

Photos
Close