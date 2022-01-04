The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Epps on Having A Son, Willow Smith on Oversharing, Tristan Thompson’s Apology to Khloe

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Epps On Finally Having a Son

Our very own Mike Epps hung out with comedian JB Smoove when he filled in for Jimmy Kimmel and talked about finally having a son…

Willow Smith doesn’t mind Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith oversharing

While the public may think Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith overshare, daughter Willow doesn’t mind. In the last few years Will and Jada have been very outspoken about their personal lives, in particular their “open relationship” with one another. Willow said in a recent interview, “I feel I’ve always understood that my parents are their own people.”

The Final season of Black-ish Kicks Off Tonight

In preparation for the final season of Black-ish that kicks off tonight, the cast got together to play a game answering the question, Who is more likely to…Watch below.

Tristan Thompson Embarrasses Khloe Kardashian Once Again

Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram to issue an apology to Khloe Kardashian. Tristan and Khloe share daughter True Thompson and in 2021 it appeared the couple was working on getting back together. Monday night Tristan took to social media to admit he is the father of a son he has with Marlee Nichols. He wrote in part, Khloe you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

