Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to share how she brought in the new year with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes

Lori Harvey rang in the new year in the best way possible, with her beau Michael B. Jordan right by her side!

Earlier today, the 24-year-old model took to her Instagram to share photos of herself and MBJ all dressed up during their New Year’s Eve celebration. The photo carousel showed the SKN by LH founder wearing a brown sequined, backless dress and strappy heels while she wore her hair bone straight and parted down the middle. The model served face and showed off her toned legs as she sat on the 34-year-old actor’s lap, and the gorgeous couple posed for a couple of photos that they shared to the social networking site.

“Happy New Year 🖤🥂,” she captioned the photo carousel. Check it out below!

Spending time with her handsome boo wasn’t the only way the influencer closed out 2021 and brought in the new year. She also took to Instagram Stories to share an eventful recap of her year,  posting a ton of photos and videos from her various ventures with her friends, family, business associates, and of course, boyfriend of one year. Among them was an adorable video of Lori and a shirtless Michael B. Jordan facing off in a boxing ring, as Lori attempted to land a few punches on her actor beau while he playfully dodged them.

Check out the cute video below.

Lori then compiled all of her 2021 memories into an Instagram Reel that she shared to her grid, telling fans how ready she is for 2022. Check it out below.

Don’t miss… 

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

 

Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Iconic Actress, Betty White Passes Away at 99

 3 days ago
01.01.70

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album

 4 days ago
01.01.70
11 items

Meet Ja Rule’s Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

 5 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Would You Watch A Male Version Of ‘Living Single’?

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells California Mansion Where Kim Porter And Their Children Lived

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Black Man Exonerated In Georgia After 23 Years Behind Bars, Falsely Convicted Of 1998 Taco Bell Killing

 6 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend & Broadcaster John Madden Dead At 85

 6 days ago
01.01.70

NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It

 6 days ago
01.01.70
24 items

We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close