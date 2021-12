WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden Administration announced Student Loan payments will resume on February 1, 2022. The White House Press Secretary told reporters more details about loan repayment will be made available in the coming weeks. She said a smooth transition is a high priority.

Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/student-loan-payments-to-resume-in-february/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: