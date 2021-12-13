Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Milestone With Graduation From Texas Southern University

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion can now add graduate to her long list of achievements. The 26-year-old star finally graduated from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11 with her bachelor’s in health administration. As a treat for her fans, whom she affectionately refers to as her “hotties,” the three-time Grammy-award winner live-streamed her entire graduation.

“Hotties, you can watch me graduate today starting at 12:00 here,” Megan wrote on Twitter and Instagram to her massive fanbase sharing a few snaps of her senior photos.

During the ceremony, the star shook hands with the prestigious HBCU’s 13th president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young as she posed for a few pictures with faculty just before walking off the stage. After the ceremony, Megan shared a few more photos from the special moment on her Instagram page, thanking her fans for their support.

“Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” the star wrote. “Thank you, everyone, for all the love today.”

The rapper has dreamed of becoming a health administrator for years now, a goal she said she was inspired to fulfill by her mother Holly Thomas, who died in 2019 following a tough battle with brain cancer.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” Meg told PEOPLE during an interview in 2020. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Megan, who also performs under the moniker Tina Snow, lost her father as a teenager. Shortly after her mother’s passing, the star lost her grandmother, who was also one of her biggest inspirations. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Megan also told the publication that she hoped to open up her own assisted living-facility center one day.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” Megan explained. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

In addition to her new degree, the star has made a few other impressive accomplishments. Meg became the first woman to have three number-one streaming songs on the Billboard 100 charts , which included her hit songs “Savage,” “WAP,” and “Body.” She also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, becoming the first rapper to cover the famous publication.

