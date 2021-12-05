Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Why “Black Dolla’s” Carmen ‘Punkin’ Davenport is Someone You Should Know

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Carmen ‘Punkin’ Davenport is December’s person you should know.

Readers of her children’s book know her as ‘Carmen Davenport’ while people on Facebook know her as ‘Punkin Davenport’ the creator of the ‘Black Dolla Indy’ Facebook group. ‘Black Dolla’ has become a popular online directory to Black Businesses in Central Indiana, which now has 39,000 members in the Facebook group. Find out more about Black Dolla Indy here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3862801547126791

In our second half of the show, we are ‘Are you paying attention?’ The Supreme Court could rule that abortion can be banned if a state government decides they want to ban abortions statewide. Indiana is one of the states that would add abortion restrictions. We are our listeners ‘Are you paying attention?”

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19

 3 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

Loud & Wrong Twitter Assumes Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rumor Reportedly Shut Down

 3 days ago
08.09.95

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Tessa Thompson Is Statuesque On The December/January Cover Of Ebony Magazine

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Serena Williams To Release Her First Children’s Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Tickets Are Selling For $7000

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Travis Scott Rejected By Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim After Offering To Pay For Funeral

 5 days ago
01.01.70

House & Senate Democrats Introduce Legislation To Combat Those Annoying Online Bots

 5 days ago
06.07.94

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

 5 days ago
05.15.94

Beyoncé Shares Star-Studded Video For New Adidas X Ivy Park “Halls Of Ivy” Collection #HallsOfIvy

 5 days ago
06.09.94
Photos
Close