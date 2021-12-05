Why “Black Dolla’s” Carmen ‘Punkin’ Davenport is Someone You Should Know

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Carmen ‘Punkin’ Davenport is December’s person you should know.

Readers of her children’s book know her as ‘Carmen Davenport’ while people on Facebook know her as ‘Punkin Davenport’ the creator of the ‘Black Dolla Indy’ Facebook group. ‘Black Dolla’ has become a popular online directory to Black Businesses in Central Indiana, which now has 39,000 members in the Facebook group. Find out more about Black Dolla Indy here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3862801547126791

In our second half of the show, we are ‘Are you paying attention?’ The Supreme Court could rule that abortion can be banned if a state government decides they want to ban abortions statewide. Indiana is one of the states that would add abortion restrictions. We are our listeners ‘Are you paying attention?”

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

