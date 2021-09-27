Indy
HomeIndy

Bankers Life Fieldhouse renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 / 08:14 AM EST / Updated: Sep 27, 2021 / 05:28 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever has a new name.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will now be known as Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gainbridge describes itself as “a self-managed digital platform providing access to trusted financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology.”

The stadium opened in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse and became known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011.

The Bankers Life naming rights expired on June 30, 2019.

More information will be announced at a 9 a.m. press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

Bankers Life Fieldhouse renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 13 hours ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

DWB: Black Google Manager Says Security Stopped Him, Took His Badge & Questioned His Employment

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
16 items

Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

David Alan Grier Cracks Up Tony Awards Crowd With Audra McDonald Shoutout

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Oh Word?: Ghostface Says Kanye & Mike Dean Executive Producing ‘Supreme Clientele 2’

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Gives Barbie A Run For Her Money In This Bubble Gum Pink latex Jumpsuit

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close