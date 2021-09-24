L.L. Bean & Todd Snyder Connect For Another Dope Collection Full Of American Camping Heritage

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

L.L. Bean and Todd Snyder have outdone themselves once again.

Last fall, the two American Heritage brands joined forces to create lasting pieces of quality clothing that never go out of style. The collection debuts today, September 24, and has been dubbed “Upta Camp,” which is how those natives of Maine say they’re going on a cabin trip.

After last fall’s offering flew off the shelves, Todd Snyder’s idea of doing a second never waivered.

“Before the first collection dropped, we knew that we’d likely do a second,” Todd Snyder told SPY. “It was amazing to see how quickly the first sold-out and how successful it was, and that definitely made me confident that the second would be well received, so I’m excited to see it finally launch!”

With the second go-round, some of the original pieces are returning in fresh new colorways — including the iconic Bean boot, the matching sweater, some top-notch hoodies, and thick fleece zip-ups. Since the collection is built around traveling and getting out of the city, there are also some climbing pants, a rucksack, and a tote outfitted with vintage-inspired patches.

“I wanted to focus on a more singular idea this time around and really shine a light on the technical pieces that L.L.Bean was made famous for,” Snyder said. “We were able to look at these pieces and update them, so they’re wearable anywhere — not just in the wild.”

You can shop your favorite pieces here and check out the entire collection in the gallery below.

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos] 27 photos Launch gallery Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos] 1. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 1 of 27 2. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 2 of 27 3. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 3 of 27 4. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 4 of 27 5. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 5 of 27 6. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 6 of 27 7. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 7 of 27 8. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 8 of 27 9. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 9 of 27 10. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 10 of 27 11. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 11 of 27 12. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 12 of 27 13. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 13 of 27 14. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 14 of 27 15. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 15 of 27 16. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 16 of 27 17. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 17 of 27 18. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 18 of 27 19. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 19 of 27 20. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 20 of 27 21. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 21 of 27 22. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 22 of 27 23. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 23 of 27 24. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 24 of 27 25. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 25 of 27 26. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 26 of 27 27. Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection Source:Todd Snyder 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos] Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos]

L.L. Bean & Todd Snyder Connect For Another Dope Collection Full Of American Camping Heritage was originally published on cassiuslife.com