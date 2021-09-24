Style & Fashion
L.L. Bean & Todd Snyder Connect For Another Dope Collection Full Of American Camping Heritage

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection

Source: Todd Snyder / Todd Snyder

L.L. Bean and Todd Snyder have outdone themselves once again.

Last fall, the two American Heritage brands joined forces to create lasting pieces of quality clothing that never go out of style. The collection debuts today, September 24, and has been dubbed “Upta Camp,” which is how those natives of Maine say they’re going on a cabin trip.

After last fall’s offering flew off the shelves, Todd Snyder’s idea of doing a second never waivered.

“Before the first collection dropped, we knew that we’d likely do a second,” Todd Snyder told SPY. “It was amazing to see how quickly the first sold-out and how successful it was, and that definitely made me confident that the second would be well received, so I’m excited to see it finally launch!”

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection

Source: Todd Snyder / Todd Snyder

With the second go-round, some of the original pieces are returning in fresh new colorways — including the iconic Bean boot, the matching sweater, some top-notch hoodies, and thick fleece zip-ups. Since the collection is built around traveling and getting out of the city, there are also some climbing pants, a rucksack, and a tote outfitted with vintage-inspired patches.

“I wanted to focus on a more singular idea this time around and really shine a light on the technical pieces that L.L.Bean was made famous for,” Snyder said. “We were able to look at these pieces and update them, so they’re wearable anywhere — not just in the wild.”

You can shop your favorite pieces here and check out the entire collection in the gallery below.

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Second Collection

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos]

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos]

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean 2021 Collection [Detailed Photos]

L.L. Bean & Todd Snyder Connect For Another Dope Collection Full Of American Camping Heritage  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

