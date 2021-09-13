Arts & Entertainment
Watch: Netflix Drops Season 2 Trailer For South African Teen Drama Series ‘Blood & Water’

2020 South Africa Style Awards

The Season 2 trailer for Netlfix’s Blood & Water dropped today (September 13).

The wait is almost over for fans of the popular drama series. Fans became attached to the show, which debuted during the early stages of quarantine last May. The South African Netflix drama follows a pair of Cape Town teens who all cross paths at a party. The lead, played by Ama Qamata, is on a quest to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.

In the Season 2 trailer, fans get a first look at the series follow up season. The preview shows Puleng, Fikile, played by Khosi Ngema, and their group of friends starting a new term at school. Puleng and Fikile are on bad terms since the events that took place during the Season 1 finale, when Puleng finally disclosed to Fikile that she believes Fikile is her long-lost sister.

There are more love stories bubbling in the coming season. In the first season, the show reveled in Fikile falling for Sam, played by Leroy Siyafa, the new student at Parkurst, and Puleng’s ongoing issues with her boyfriend Karabo, played by Thabang Molaba.

The refreshing series following the group of Cape Town teens is something no other platform or network spotlighted before, and fans are eager for the show’s return.

Netflix simply shared in the YouTube description for the two-minute trailer video, “Do you want to know the truth?”

Blood & Water returns with Season 2 September 24th on Netflix. Watch the official trailer for Season 2 below.

Watch: Netflix Drops Season 2 Trailer For South African Teen Drama Series ‘Blood & Water’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

