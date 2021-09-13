Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London

We hope the charges aren't anything too serious...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Over the weekend Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was set to showcase his talents to the UK, but instead of performing for fans across the pond, the “Swervin” rapper found himself behind bars.

The Grio is reporting that A Boogie was arrested by UK authorities before he was supposed to perform in London on Saturday afternoon. Though the charges still remain a mystery, A Boogie took to social media to state that he was handcuffed for something “I was accused of two years ago.”

What the hell was he accused of two years ago in the UK?!

Naturally, fans of the Bronx representative who attended the show at Wireless were disappointed, but the matter seems to be serious enough to have UK po-po pull up on A Boogie right before his set. A Boogie was released on bail, but no word on whether or not he’ll have to remain in the UK to face charges or if he’s on his way back home. We hope everything works out for him because we’re not sure how the Bronx rapper would be received in a British bing.

 

UPDATE: DJ Ominaya, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s official tour DJ, has confirmed the team has made it back to the United States in an exclusive statement to HipHopWired.com. “Minor accusation from a past show. We are back home safe and sound. Things will be resolved soon” he explained. Thank you London for the love! We will back and will be sure to give you a hell of a show!”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Instagram Partners With The Met Gala To Provide BTS Access To The Memorable Event

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max Will Be The First To Have 1TB of Storage : Report

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Was Arrested In London

 9 hours ago
09.13.21

Roland Martin Calls Out Chris Christie For Enabling Donald Trump

 10 hours ago
09.13.21

Get The Hair And Fashion Details On Doja Cat’s VMA Looks

 11 hours ago
09.13.21

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Almost Fight At VMAs [WATCH]

 12 hours ago
09.13.21

Congrats! Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari

 12 hours ago
09.13.21

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

 22 hours ago
09.13.21

Swizz Beatz Says Kanye West Wanted VERZUZ Smoke With Drake, Addresses Diss

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Deandra Kanu Shares Her ‘Bachelor’ Experience & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 2 days ago
09.13.21
Photos
Close