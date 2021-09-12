Why Tevin Studdard is someone you should know; Indy Boys and Girls Clubs offer after-school programs

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tevin Studdard is a man of many hats, Podcast Host, Music Producer, Rapper, Jingle Writer, and entrepreneur. He is this month’s person you should know because he does soo much, he’s probably a person you want to connect with. Connect with Tevin here: https://tevinstuddard.com/

Plus Maggie Lewis, CEO of The Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club, drops by. She tells us how the Boys and Girls Club is giving kids and teens a safe place to be after school, in some place until 9pm. The program cost $25 for the entire school year. Learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs here: https://bgcindy.org/

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

