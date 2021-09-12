Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Why Tevin Studdard is someone you should know; Indy Boys and Girls Clubs offer after-school programs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Tevin Studdard is a man of many hats, Podcast Host, Music Producer, Rapper, Jingle Writer, and entrepreneur. He is this month’s person you should know because he does soo much, he’s probably a person you want to connect with. Connect with Tevin here: https://tevinstuddard.com/

Plus Maggie Lewis, CEO of The Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club, drops by. She tells us how the Boys and Girls Club is giving kids and teens a safe place to be after school, in some place until 9pm. The program cost $25 for the entire school year. Learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs here: https://bgcindy.org/

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
59 photos
Latest

Yet Another Law Has Passed in Texas, This Time Targeting Social Media

 2 days ago
09.11.21

Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender, Faces 10 Years & Life Parole

 2 days ago
09.11.21

TSA Is Increasing Fines For Not Wearing A Mask During Travel

 2 days ago
09.11.21
12 items

Wacktivist: Twitter Collectively Clowns Star-Studded ‘The Activist’ Competition Series

 2 days ago
09.11.21
5 items

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

 2 days ago
09.11.21
10 items

Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 Lineup Stars Pine Green Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1 HI Retros & More

 2 days ago
09.11.21
15 items

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” & Twitter Celebrates The Dreamville Star

 2 days ago
09.11.21

Nipsey Hussle Estate Sues Companies Selling Bootleg Merch

 3 days ago
09.10.21

Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now

 3 days ago
09.10.21

Blue or Red?: Peep The First Full Trailer To ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

 3 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close