Beyonce, Jay-Z The New Faces Of Tiffany Ads

Beyonce and Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany’s latest luxury diamond ad campaign. The global jewelry brand tapped the powerhouse couple to collaborate in their new “About Love” campaign. The first ad features Beyonce sporting a priceless 128-carat diamond pendant alongside her tuxedoed husband. The ad campaign launches September 2nd and will also feature an accompanying film from the stars.

