Biological Mother Sues ‘Mom’ For Using Children As Eviction ‘Props’ In Lucrative GoFundMe Campaign

A mother of three has sued a woman at the center of an online fundraising scandal that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars and involves allegations of misrepresentation in order to solicit donations to help her pay rent and avoid eviction.
Dasha Kelly started a GoFundMe campaign late last month asking for $2,000 to help keep a roof over the heads of herself and her “3 daughters” In Nevada. But a televised interview with CNN ultimately helped reveal that she is not the children’s biological mother, key information that she added retroactively to her GoFundMe page.
But by that point it was too late, according to Shadia Hilo, the biological mother of the three girls who on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Kelly, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.
Hilo is suing for the money donated to the GoFundMe because Kelly never had her permission to showcase her children “as props,” the lawsuit says in part.
“The three minor children…had been used as props to raise a large amount of money, all of which by rights should belong to them,” the lawsuit that was filed in Clark County District Court says.
Hilo’s attorney said “those funds rightly belong to those three children” and called that demand “the essence of the lawsuit.”
Kelly has been under fire since it was announced she is not the biological mother of the children. As a result, GoFundMe froze the fundraising campaign weeks after Kelly started it.
“We owe $1,900 for rent alone not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know it is entirely still to [sic] hot to be homeless,” Kelly wrote. “My daughter’s [sic] are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can.”
The GoFundMe, entitled, “Help My Girls & I avoid eviction,” quickly went viral after CNN interviewed Kelly and invited attention that helped generate more than 10 times the amount the 32-year-old was seeking. The figure ballooned to more than $234,000 at one point.
During the interview, Kelly wept with happiness and expressed gratitude to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has been at the forefront of the battle to cancel rent and stop evictions.
Last week, Kelly offered context to her relationship with the three young girls.
“The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother. My partner is the children’s father whom I do not live with, and I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple years,” Kelly wrote while saying that doesn’t change the nature of the urgency for her need for financial assistance. “I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters, and care for them in this way.”
GoFundMe told the Washington Post it was giving all donors two weeks — until this coming Monday — to cancel their donations and ask for refunds, something that has clearly been happening.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe’s total was down to $163,381, which means more than $70,000 had been refunded to donors.
With less than a week left, even if more donors continue to take back their contributions, it would appear that Kelly is still on pace to eclipse the original amount for which she was asking.
However, Hilo’s lawsuit now places that prospect in jeopardy and leaves more questions about whether Kelly will be able to stave off eviction for herself and the girls.
The CNN reporter who originally interviewed Kelly said the young girls all called her “mom” but that Hilo, who showed their birth certificates for confirmation, was angry at the implication.
“Hilo is understandably upset that someone else claimed to be the mother of three of her children, children she also cares for,” CNN reporter Nick Watt told the Post.
SEE ALSO:
GoFundMe Refunds More Than $67K In Donations Made To ‘Mother’ Facing Eviction With Children
GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction After It’s Revealed She’s Not Biological Mom
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Biological Mother Sues ‘Mom’ For Using Children As Eviction ‘Props’ In Lucrative GoFundMe Campaign was originally published on newsone.com